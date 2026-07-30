Resilient U.S. Economy Driven by Consumer Spending Amid Middle East Conflict

The U.S. economy likely maintained steady growth in the second quarter, fueled by robust consumer spending and AI-driven business investments, despite the ongoing Middle East conflict. Consumer spending surged thanks to tax refunds and rising asset prices, but economists warn of potential slowdowns as energy prices rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 09:31 IST
Resilient U.S. Economy Driven by Consumer Spending Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. economy showed resilience in the second quarter, driven by robust consumer spending and business investments in AI infrastructure, despite challenges like the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Commerce Department's report on Thursday is poised to reveal that growth continues steadily, with tax refunds this year cushioning consumers against elevated gasoline prices due to the war.

Analysts have predicted modest growth, yet highlight risks as the impacts of the U.S.-Iran conflict loom, and the Federal Reserve contemplates rate hikes to tackle inflationary pressures.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026