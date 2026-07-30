Resilient U.S. Economy Driven by Consumer Spending Amid Middle East Conflict

The U.S. economy showed resilience in the second quarter, driven by robust consumer spending and business investments in AI infrastructure, despite challenges like the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Commerce Department's report on Thursday is poised to reveal that growth continues steadily, with tax refunds this year cushioning consumers against elevated gasoline prices due to the war.

Analysts have predicted modest growth, yet highlight risks as the impacts of the U.S.-Iran conflict loom, and the Federal Reserve contemplates rate hikes to tackle inflationary pressures.