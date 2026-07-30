Mancini's Mission: Revitalizing Italy's Football Dream

Roberto Mancini is back at the helm of Italy's national football team, determined to revive its former glory. His return comes after Italy missed out on the past three World Cups without securing a major trophy since the Euro 2020 victory.

Mancini, who led the team to a 37-game unbeaten run from 2018 to 2023, is focused on winning back fan support following his surprise departure in 2023. He aspires to make the team appealing to fans and strengthen its competitiveness by harnessing young talent.

Alongside Mancini, FIGC President Giovanni Malago appointed Claudio Ranieri as technical director, giving Italy a seasoned leadership team. Mancini's first challenge is a Nations League game against Belgium on September 25, with the hope of setting a new course for Italian football.