U.S. Urges China to Honor Trade Commitments Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. officials urged China to uphold its commitments on rare earths and agricultural products. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pointed out the significance of these obligations during discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

This dialogue precedes a potential September meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring the importance of these trade discussions. The talks focused on the implementation of Trade and Investment Boards to foster a balanced and constructive U.S.-China economic relationship.

U.S. concerns over China's recent regulatory measures and export controls were highlighted, particularly regarding restrictions affecting U.S. companies linked to the military. Although Chinese state media reported 'frank, constructive exchanges,' this exchange marked a critical moment in ongoing negotiations between the economic superpowers.