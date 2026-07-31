Senate Votes to Advance TSA Privatization Plans

The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced the nomination of David Cummins, a senior vice president at Serco, to lead the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This move comes as the Trump administration seeks to initiate privatization efforts for screeners at smaller airports.

In April, President Donald Trump put forward a proposal to cut over $1.5 billion from TSA's annual budget, a reduction amounting to approximately 20%. This would involve reducing more than 9,400 positions within the 60,000-employee agency responsible for airport security.

The administration's plans also call for smaller airports to transition to private security, a change that could decrease the TSA payroll by over 4,500 jobs. These proposals are part of a broader fiscal strategy emphasizing privatization and budget cuts.