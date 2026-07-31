Apple's Stellar Quarter Boosted by iPhone and MacBook Demand

Apple's third-quarter sales soared 16.4% to $109.42 billion, surpassing expectations due to strong demand for iPhones and MacBooks amid industry price hikes. Despite supply chain challenges, particularly in advanced chipmaking, Apple's profits exceeded Wall Street forecasts. The company navigates increasing competition and potential price hikes in its signature products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:23 IST
Apple's Stellar Quarter Boosted by iPhone and MacBook Demand
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Apple has reported impressive sales and profits for the fiscal third quarter, exceeding Wall Street predictions. The company's earnings rose by 16.4% to a substantial $109.42 billion as consumers flocked to purchase iPhones and MacBooks, even as prices across the electronics sector climbed.

Despite supply chain constraints, mainly due to shortages in advanced chipmaking technology, Apple's profits stood at $2.02 per share, outpacing Wall Street's $1.89 per share prediction. iPhone sales hit a record high for the third quarter at $54.25 billion, outstripping analyst estimates.

CEO Tim Cook, in an interview, highlighted the supply challenges rooted in the industry's demand surge and chipmaking inflexibility. However, Apple's strong product cycle partly offsets these difficulties, positioning the company as a leader in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

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