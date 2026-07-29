Fed Holds Rates, AI Chip Stocks Slide as Investors Eye Big Tech Earnings

The S&P 500 dipped as the Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates steady. AI-related chip stocks continue to decline ahead of earnings reports from Microsoft and Meta. The Fed's decision saw divisions among committee members. Strong AI investments face scrutiny amid rising inflation and global competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 23:54 IST
Fed Holds Rates, AI Chip Stocks Slide as Investors Eye Big Tech Earnings
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The S&P 500 faced a downturn on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain steady interest rates. Meanwhile, AI-related chip stocks suffered further losses as major companies like Microsoft and Meta Platforms prepare to release their quarterly earnings reports.

The Federal Reserve's decision, which was widely anticipated, kept the benchmark interest rate between 3.50% to 3.75%. This decision saw dissent from three members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee who preferred a slight rate hike. The S&P 500's earlier dip to a monthly low and the Nasdaq's significant decline highlight ongoing investor apprehensions.

Market observers remain concerned about the broader implications of continued high inflation and burgeoning global geopolitical tensions, especially with rising energy and food prices. Meanwhile, AI investment trends are scrutinized as competitors like China intensify efforts in technology advancements, thereby impacting cash flows and company valuations.

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