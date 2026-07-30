Trump's $22 Billion Vision: Transforming Washington Dulles Airport

President Donald Trump has announced a transformative $22 billion renovation plan for Washington Dulles Airport. The extensive project includes constructing new concourses and a large parking facility while maintaining the iconic main terminal building.

Trump, alongside United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, emphasized the airport's need for modernization. Dulles, a major international gateway, was labeled as one of the worst airports globally, a reputation the project aims to reverse. Set to be funded through municipal bonds, the renovation could impact flight costs.

Despite challenges, Dulles was the fastest-growing U.S. airport by passenger traffic last year. The planned upgrades include a new concourse expected to enhance United Airlines' service, the principal carrier at the airport. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, under a longstanding lease, will oversee the project.