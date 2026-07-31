U.S. and China Ready for Leaders' Meet on Rare Earths and Agriculture

U.S. officials met Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to discuss China's commitments on rare earths and agricultural products. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized the expectation for Beijing to honor these commitments. The discussions are part of preparations for a leaders' meeting in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 00:42 IST
U.S. and China Ready for Leaders' Meet on Rare Earths and Agriculture
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In anticipation of a leaders' meeting in September, U.S. officials pressed China to honor its commitments on rare earths and agriculture. The talks, involving Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, aimed to ensure Beijing follows through on promised trade actions.

Bessent highlighted the importance of Beijing adhering to its commitments on U.S. agricultural products and rare earths in discussions with He. The meeting was part of broader preparations for discussions between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The engagements also touched on the Trade and Investment Boards, designed to foster a balanced U.S.-China economic relationship. Previous agreements include China's pledge to buy $17 billion in U.S. agriculture by 2028.

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