Nomination Negotiations: The Fate of Todd Blanche

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn revealed Thursday that discussions concerning the nomination of Todd Blanche for U.S. attorney general have been paused, potentially extending through the weekend.

This development follows President Donald Trump's suggestion on social media about possibly withdrawing Blanche's nomination. Cornyn remarked that such statements could be strategic posturing on Trump's part.

The pause raises questions about the future of Blanche's nomination amid ongoing political maneuvering.