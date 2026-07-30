Nomination Negotiations: The Fate of Todd Blanche
Senator John Cornyn announced that discussions over Todd Blanche's nomination as U.S. attorney general were stalled. This came after President Donald Trump hinted at possibly withdrawing the nomination through social media, which Cornyn suggested might be a negotiating tactic.
- Country:
- United States
Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn revealed Thursday that discussions concerning the nomination of Todd Blanche for U.S. attorney general have been paused, potentially extending through the weekend.
This development follows President Donald Trump's suggestion on social media about possibly withdrawing Blanche's nomination. Cornyn remarked that such statements could be strategic posturing on Trump's part.
The pause raises questions about the future of Blanche's nomination amid ongoing political maneuvering.
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