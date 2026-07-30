China Vows Retaliation Over U.S. Import Ban on Tech Goods

China has vowed to take decisive counteractions against the United States if it continues with its import ban on Chinese technologies like robots and power inverters. The move, China claims, unfairly targets Chinese businesses and distorts the market while ignoring mutual industrial interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 07:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 07:39 IST
China Vows Retaliation Over U.S. Import Ban on Tech Goods
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China has issued a stern warning to the United States, pledging to 'resolutely retaliate' if the U.S. government persists with its import ban on new Chinese robots and power inverters. The statement came from China's commerce ministry on Thursday.

The ministry has urged Washington to withdraw the measures promptly, labeling U.S. actions as discriminatory and suppressive against Chinese companies. The move comes after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released guidelines on Tuesday designed to safeguard the U.S. artificial intelligence landscape from national security threats, as well as to bring back key industries poised for growth.

China condemned the FCC for ignoring Beijing's continuous diplomatic engagements and escalating its restrictive policies. The commerce ministry also criticized the U.S. for broadening the scope of national security concerns, describing it as 'market distortion and unilateral bullying behavior' that neglects the interests of businesses on both sides.

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