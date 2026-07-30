France's Economic Rebound: A Glimpse of Recovery

The French economy grew by 0.2% in the second quarter, following a contraction of 0.1% in the first quarter. This growth, supported by a rise in household spending and exports, highlights the country's recovery efforts amidst challenges like the Iran war and U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:36 IST
France's Economic Rebound: A Glimpse of Recovery
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  • France

France's economy showed a glimmer of recovery as it expanded by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to official data released on Thursday.

This modest growth follows a slight contraction of 0.1% in the first quarter, aligning with predictions from a Reuters analyst poll.

The recovery was largely driven by increased household spending and a notable rise in exports, particularly in the aeronautics sector. However, France, similar to many European nations, continues to contend with the repercussions of the Iran war and U.S. tariffs, leading the French government to revise its growth forecast for 2026 from 0.9% to 0.7% in July.

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