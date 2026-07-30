French Economy Sees Modest Growth Despite Earlier Downturn

The French economy saw a slight expansion of 0.2% in the second quarter, according to official data released on Thursday. This growth aligns with expectations, as analysts had projected a similar increase, driven primarily by a rise in household spending and a boost in exports.

This period of growth is a rebound from the first quarter, when the economy experienced a contraction of 0.1%. Despite this temporary downturn, the euro zone's second-largest economy has shown signs of resilience and recovery.

In July, France adjusted its economic outlook for 2026, lowering its growth forecast from 0.9% to 0.7%, reflecting cautious optimism amid changing economic circumstances.