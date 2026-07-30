China's Politburo Pledges Action to Bolster Economic Growth

China's Politburo has committed to implementing more practical and effective policies to address economic challenges. The measures include timely adjustments to monetary policy, stimulating domestic demand, expediting fiscal spending, utilizing bond proceeds, and increasing foreign investment, according to a statement from the top decision-making body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 12:40 IST
China's Politburo Pledges Action to Bolster Economic Growth
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China's Politburo declared on Thursday its intention to enact more practical and effective policies, making timely adjustments to monetary policy while acknowledging economic challenges, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.

The top leaders emphasized the need to bolster efforts to expand domestic demand, speed up fiscal spending, and utilize bond proceeds effectively. Additionally, drawing in and making use of foreign investment was highlighted as a crucial strategy.

This commitment from the highest decision-making body comes at a time of considerable economic difficulties, indicating a proactive approach to stabilize the nation's growth trajectory.

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