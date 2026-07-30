EIB and Drivalia Sign €48 Million Deal to Expand Electric Vehicle Fleets

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €48 million financing agreement with mobility company Drivalia to support the expansion of electric vehicle fleets in Italy and Finland.

Announced in Rome by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Drivalia CEO Roberto Sportiello, the agreement will help put around 2,900 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) into service through long-term rental contracts for companies and self-employed professionals. The investment is expected to speed up the shift toward cleaner transport while supporting businesses seeking to reduce their environmental footprint.

Project expected to cut carbon emissions

According to EIB estimates, replacing conventional petrol and diesel vehicles with the new electric fleet will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 3,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) each year. The financing supports Drivalia's growing electric mobility business, which operates across 16 European countries with a fleet of approximately 216,000 vehicles.

The company provides a broad range of mobility services, including short-, medium- and long-term vehicle rentals, monthly car subscriptions and electric car-sharing programmes. Its business model allows vehicles to move between different services throughout their operational life, improving efficiency and maintaining stronger long-term value.

Partnership supports Europe's clean transport goals

The agreement aligns with the European Investment Bank's role as the European Union's climate bank, supporting projects that reduce emissions and accelerate the transition to sustainable transport.

It also supports the strategy of the Crédit Agricole Auto Bank (CAAB) Group, Drivalia's parent company, to steadily increase the share of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles across its fleet.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti said expanding electric mobility is a key element of Europe's energy transition. She noted that the project will accelerate the deployment of zero-emission vehicles in two markets with different levels of electric vehicle adoption while contributing to the European Union's climate objectives and offering businesses more sustainable transport options.

Drivalia targets zero-impact mobility

Drivalia CEO Roberto Sportiello described the agreement as an important milestone in the company's strategy to make electric mobility more accessible. He said the financing will help accelerate the electrification of corporate fleets in Italy and Finland while supporting businesses as they move towards lower-emission transport solutions.

Sportiello added that Drivalia aims to lead the transition by providing flexible, integrated and sustainable mobility services that help companies reduce their environmental impact without compromising operational needs.

The agreement reflects the growing role of financial institutions in supporting Europe's shift to cleaner transport through investments that expand access to electric vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.