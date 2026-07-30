EIB Provides €500 Million for Dutch Electricity Grid Expansion

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €500 million financing facility for Dutch network operator Enexis to support its 2026 electricity grid investment programme, helping expand and modernise the country's power infrastructure as demand for electricity continues to rise.

The financing will support projects across the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, North Brabant and Limburg, where Enexis will expand, reinforce and renew sections of the electricity network to accommodate growing renewable energy generation and increased electrification.

The programme includes the installation of around 2,800 kilometres of medium-voltage cables and 1,800 kilometres of low-voltage cables, alongside upgrades to transformer stations and the introduction of digital technologies to improve grid management.

Modern grid needed for energy transition

The Netherlands is experiencing rising demand for electricity as more households, businesses and transport systems switch to electric power while renewable energy sources such as wind and solar continue to expand.

This shift has increased the need for new electricity connections and greater transmission capacity, placing significant pressure on existing infrastructure. Enexis' investment programme is designed to relieve these bottlenecks by expanding the network and improving its ability to connect renewable energy projects. The upgraded infrastructure will also support the continued electrification of homes, industrial operations, commercial activities and electric mobility, helping meet the country's climate and energy goals.

Investment aims to improve reliability

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot said reinforcing the electricity network in regions facing severe capacity constraints will improve grid resilience and strengthen the security of electricity supply. He noted that expanding the network will allow businesses, entrepreneurs and households to gain access to the electricity they urgently need while supporting economic activity and the transition to cleaner energy.

Enexis Chief Financial Officer Marjanne van Ittersum said the scale of investment required for the energy transition is unprecedented. She said the EIB financing supports the company's 2026 investment plans while strengthening the flexibility and diversity of its funding sources. According to Van Ittersum, the investment will help Enexis continue building a reliable, future-ready electricity grid capable of serving as many customers as possible.

Part of Europe's wider climate strategy

The financing is aligned with the European Investment Bank's role as the European Union's climate bank, supporting projects that accelerate the energy transition and improve energy security across Europe. By investing in stronger electricity networks, the EIB aims to help connect more renewable energy generation, support electrification across multiple sectors and modernise infrastructure needed for a low-carbon economy. The Enexis programme forms part of these broader efforts, ensuring that electricity networks can keep pace with growing demand while supporting Europe's long-term climate and sustainability objectives.