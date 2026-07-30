EIB Backs Poland's Second-Largest Onshore Wind Farm With €260 Million

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved more than €260 million (PLN 1.12 billion) in financing for Polish energy company TAURON to build what will become the country's second-largest onshore wind farm.

The 190-megawatt (MW) Miejska Górka wind farm, located in western Poland, is scheduled for completion next year. Once operational, it will generate enough clean electricity to supply nearly 200,000 households, strengthening Poland's renewable energy capacity and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

The project highlights the EIB's continued support for Poland's energy transition while advancing the European Union's goals of improving energy security, boosting economic competitiveness and accelerating climate action.

Wind farm to strengthen Poland's clean energy future

The new facility will comprise more than 50 wind turbines, each standing over 130 metres tall and capable of producing 3.6 MW of electricity. Construction is already well underway, with most of the project's contractors based in Europe.

Developed by TAURON, Poland's second-largest energy group, the wind farm represents the company's largest onshore renewable energy investment to date. The project is expected to support regional development, create employment opportunities and increase the share of renewable energy in Poland's electricity mix.

The EIB is financing more than half of the project's total cost through long-term funding, reinforcing its commitment to supporting large-scale clean energy investments across Europe.

Long-term partnership supports energy transition

EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac, who oversees the Bank's activities in Poland, said ambitious renewable energy projects help address several of Europe's most pressing challenges, including securing clean energy supplies for households and improving industrial competitiveness. He said the financing demonstrates the EIB's strategic role in supporting partners such as TAURON as Europe accelerates its transition to cleaner energy systems.

TAURON Vice President for Finance Krzysztof Surma said the loan reflects the confidence that international financial institutions have in the company's long-term investment strategy. He noted that the financing offers attractive interest rates and an 18-year repayment period, providing important support for the company's transition towards climate neutrality by 2040.

The agreement is the ninth financing partnership between the EIB and TAURON and the second-largest loan signed between the two organisations after a PLN 2.8 billion agreement concluded in 2021.

EIB continues investing in Europe's green transition

The European Investment Bank has become one of Poland's largest financial partners in clean energy, supporting renewable energy projects, electricity networks, energy storage, energy efficiency initiatives and low-emission transport. The Bank is also the leading financier behind Poland's rapidly expanding offshore wind sector.

Across Europe, the EIB Group dedicated nearly two-thirds of its new financing in 2025 to environmentally sustainable projects. The institution currently finances around half of Europe's electricity grid investments, supports one in every three onshore wind projects, one in every five solar plants, and backs the majority of offshore wind developments across the European Union.