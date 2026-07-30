Upsurge in Euro Zone Bond Yields Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Euro zone bond yields experienced a noticeable rise on Thursday. Traders responded to climbing U.S. market rates influenced by the Federal Reserve's recent decisions and escalating oil prices amidst growing U.S.-Iran conflict tensions.

Long-term bond yields, indicative of inflation and growth worries, rose significantly after the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a record high for the last two decades. Analysts expressed doubts regarding the Fed's dedication to controlling inflation, as new chair Kevin Warsh withheld indications on future policy adjustments.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank may increase rates to curb inflation, as observed in Germany's 30-year bond yield, which rose by 3 basis points. The ongoing conflict inflates energy prices, impacting European yields as they echo movements in U.S. Treasuries while both regions anticipate economic data releases and interest rate announcements.