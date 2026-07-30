France's Economy Bounces Back with Aerospace Support

The French economy reported a modest growth of 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026, driven by increased household spending and a surge in aeronautics exports. Despite earlier contractions, these figures provide some reassurance amid challenges such as the Iran war and U.S. tariffs. Finance Minister Roland Lescure remains cautiously optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 12:43 IST
France's Economy Bounces Back with Aerospace Support
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  • France

The French economy showed signs of recovery in the second quarter, posting a 0.2% growth, according to official data released on Thursday.

Boosted by a resurgence in household spending and significant contributions from the aeronautics sector, this growth comes after a 0.1% contraction in the first quarter.

Despite ongoing challenges, Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the resilience of France's economy, aligning with a softer growth forecast for 2026.

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