France's Economy Bounces Back with Aerospace Support

The French economy showed signs of recovery in the second quarter, posting a 0.2% growth, according to official data released on Thursday.

Boosted by a resurgence in household spending and significant contributions from the aeronautics sector, this growth comes after a 0.1% contraction in the first quarter.

Despite ongoing challenges, Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the resilience of France's economy, aligning with a softer growth forecast for 2026.