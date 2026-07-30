France's Economy Bounces Back with Aerospace Support
The French economy reported a modest growth of 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026, driven by increased household spending and a surge in aeronautics exports. Despite earlier contractions, these figures provide some reassurance amid challenges such as the Iran war and U.S. tariffs. Finance Minister Roland Lescure remains cautiously optimistic.
- Country:
- France
The French economy showed signs of recovery in the second quarter, posting a 0.2% growth, according to official data released on Thursday.
Boosted by a resurgence in household spending and significant contributions from the aeronautics sector, this growth comes after a 0.1% contraction in the first quarter.
Despite ongoing challenges, Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the resilience of France's economy, aligning with a softer growth forecast for 2026.