In a strategic move to revamp Brazil's national soccer team, coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced the exclusion of seasoned players such as Neymar, Casemiro, and Danilo in preparation for the 2028 Copa America.

Ancelotti's vision for a younger squad aims to foster competitiveness, marking a generational shift following Brazil's departure from the World Cup.

Despite overtures from the Italian soccer federation, Ancelotti remains resolute in his commitment to Brazil, intent on leading the team through this transformative phase.