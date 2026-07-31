Brazil's Payroll Lending Boom: Expansion Amid Economic Challenges

Brazil has witnessed a dramatic expansion in its payroll-deductible lending program for private-sector workers, part of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's initiative to make credit more accessible. However, this explosive growth has been paralleled by a rise in consumer delinquencies, presenting an economic conundrum.

The central bank data released on Thursday indicate that the program is fostering new borrowing rather than substituting costlier debt. This development challenges the government's claim that it would reduce financing costs without spurring consumption or inflation. Despite being termed a 'revolution' by Lula, some analysts contend that it could exacerbate household debt and hinder the central bank's inflation control efforts.

The outstanding balance of these loans surged by 47.8% in the year's first half, indicating a record growth among major credit categories. This expansion has also led to escalating credit quality concerns, with delinquency rates soaring to unprecedented levels. Despite measures to contain defaults by leveraging workers' FGTS funds, central bank officials warn that delinquencies may not have peaked as household debt continues to rise.