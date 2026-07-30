Brazil's Football Future: Ancelotti Ushers in New Generation

Brazil's national football team is undergoing a transformation under coach Carlo Ancelotti, as the focus shifts towards building a younger squad for the 2028 Copa America. In a recent interview, Ancelotti confirmed the exclusion of seasoned players Neymar, Casemiro, and Danilo from future plans.

Neymar, now 34, announced his retirement from international duties following Brazil's exit from the World Cup in a match against Norway. Casemiro and Danilo, although not officially retired, will also make way for the new generation of players as Brazil looks to regain its competitive edge.

Ancelotti, who took charge of the team in 2025, emphasizes continuity alongside change, intending to retain some key players like Marquinhos. He also revealed being approached by Italy for a managerial role, which he declined, emphasizing his commitment to Brazil's football future.