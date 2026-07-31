Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports

Commerzbank's ​CEO Bettina Orlopp has ‌told employees ​that there will be further talks with UniCredit about a potential tie-up, according ‌to Handelsblatt on Friday.

The announcement, made to staff on the bank's intranet, marks a significant turn in the months-long ‌wrangling over control of one of Germany's largest lenders. Orlopp ‌and her management team have long been opposed to a tie-up. There have been several rounds of talks in past months, but ⁠they ​had all ⁠fizzled out in disagreement.

"Over the coming weeks and months, Commerzbank ⁠and UniCredit will hold talks to determine, step by step, how ​we will proceed," Orlopp told employees in the internal ⁠post on Thursday, according to Handelsblatt. "The federal government, employee representatives, and Commerzbank's ⁠supervisory ​board have made it clear that they now expect UniCredit to engage in a constructive dialogue ⁠with Commerzbank," Orlopp was quoted as saying.

"I believe that UniCredit is ⁠also ⁠willing to do so. After all, without dialogue, there can be no value creation."