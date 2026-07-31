Reckitt Forges Historic Seven-Partner Alliance to Deliver Better Health in More Hands, Every Day

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], July 31: Driven by its core purpose of delivering Better Health in More Hands, Every Day, Reckitt signed historic Letters of Intent (LOIs) with seven strategic organizations, specifically engineered to reform and future-proof the ecosystem for India's upcoming generations. Recognizing that the future depends on its young people, this major partnership changes the dynamic entirely--shifting from just teaching the younger generation to truly listening to and learning from them as leaders of change. By replacing outdated paradigms with modern, tech-driven hygiene education, comprehensive life skills, and environmental literacy, these collaborations give individuals the agency to spark a massive, community-led behavioral revolution. This initiative does not just protect young minds; it equips an entire generation with the tools, technology, and progressive mindsets necessary to lead India into its next chapter of development.

The three-year collaborations (2026-2029) unite implementation organizations, multilateral agencies, educational institutions, media platforms, and thought leaders. Together, they will deepen execution across health, hygiene, sanitation, adolescent wellbeing, climate resilience, and community engagement. The alliances will scale Reckitt's flagship social programs, including Dettol Banega Swasth India, Dettol School Hygiene Education Programme, Durex The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT), Harpic World Toilet College, and the Harpic Safe Sanitation Programme. Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt, said: "India's diversity demands partnerships that can translate purpose into meaningful action at the community level. At Reckitt, we are driven by a simple philosophy of leaving no one behind as we work towards delivering Better Health in More Hands, Every Day. From empowering children through hygiene and climate education, to advancing adolescent wellbeing and building stronger sanitation ecosystems, these collaborations represent a shared commitment to creating lasting impact. We envision an India where no child suffers from preventable diseases and every young person has the opportunity to lead a healthier life."

Ms. Divya Datt, Deputy Head, UNEP India, said, "A healthy planet and healthy people are not two separate goals. This partnership brings together Reckitt's reach through the Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign and its work with families and communities across the country, with UNEP's expertise in environmental science and policy to drive meaningful behaviour change on the ground. We look forward to working together to create lasting impact for people and the planet." To systematically drive this generational shift, these specific strategic partners were brought onboard to serve as specialized catalysts capable of translating high-level purpose into definitive grassroots action. UNEP India and Sesame Workshop India were selected to tackle environmental consciousness and fundamental habits right at the foundation, introducing early-childhood learning tools, STEM-based resilience programs, and a massive three-tier plastic curriculum designed to make climate literacy second nature for over 30 million children. Concurrently, Jagran Pehel was integrated to disrupt traditional educational delivery through digital innovation; by introducing gamification, H-BaLA, and AI-enabled Hygiene Co-pilots, they effectively eliminate teacher dependencies and modernize how youth engage with health and sanitation across key states.

To complement this physical and digital infrastructure, ADRA India and the Amar Jyoti Foundation were enlisted to aggressively scale critical life-skills and adolescent wellbeing education, leveraging shifting government policies to bring The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) curriculum to a historic 80% of schools across Delhi, Odisha, and six North-Eastern states. Meanwhile, MASH Project Foundation and Forbes India (Network18) were brought onboard to elevate these localized efforts into a macro-level cultural movement. Through heavy-hitting initiatives like The Parity Project, the Consent Culture Survey, and landmark media editions, they provide Gen Z with a powerful, progressive vocabulary around equity, inclusion, and protection, successfully amplifying India's youth-led health narrative onto premier global stages like Oxford and Davos. Collectively, these collaborations are expected to accelerate community-led behaviour change, expand preventive health awareness, strengthen school-based health education and improve sanitation and sustainability outcomes across India.

The partnerships further reinforce Reckitt's long-standing commitment to supporting national priorities including Viksit Bharat 2047, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, the National Education Policy 2020, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by fostering scalable, locally relevant and sustainable solutions for healthier communities. Through these strategic collaborations, Reckitt continues to strengthen its role as a purpose-led organization committed to creating measurable, long-term social impact through collective action.

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