US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher as Amazon surge offsets Apple decline

The ​Nasdaq ​opened higher ‌on Friday, boosted ​by Amazon's 12% jump ‌after the Big Tech company joined some of its peers ‌in delivering strong cloud ‌revenue growth, putting to rest concerns about AI returns.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average rose 27.0 points, or 0.05%, ⁠at the open to 52,235.03. ​The S&P 500 rose ⁠24.5 points, or 0.33%, at the ⁠open ​to 7,462.13, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 218.5 ⁠points, or 0.87%, to 25,340.711 ⁠at the ⁠opening bell.