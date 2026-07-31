US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher as Amazon surge offsets Apple decline

The US stock market opened higher on Friday, driven by Amazon's 12% surge and strong cloud revenue growth from Big Tech companies, boosting major indices.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher as Amazon surge offsets Apple decline
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The ​Nasdaq ​opened higher ‌on Friday, boosted ​by Amazon's 12% jump ‌after the Big Tech company joined some of its peers ‌in delivering strong cloud ‌revenue growth, putting to rest concerns about AI returns.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average rose 27.0 points, or 0.05%, ⁠at the open to 52,235.03. ​The S&P 500 rose ⁠24.5 points, or 0.33%, at the ⁠open ​to 7,462.13, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 218.5 ⁠points, or 0.87%, to 25,340.711 ⁠at the ⁠opening bell.

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