Market Dynamics: U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Fed Decision and AI Spending Concerns

U.S. stocks surged on Thursday, driven by Microsoft's impressive earnings forecast, which alleviated investor fears over burgeoning AI expenditures by large corporations.

Meanwhile, 30-year Treasury yields ascended to a 19-year high as the Federal Reserve's choice to keep interest rates unchanged raised concerns about prolonged inflation. The Japanese yen experienced significant gains, sparking speculation about potential intervention by Japanese authorities.

On the global stage, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq showed robust gains, South Korea's KOSPI declined. The decision to leave Fed policy steady was met with division among FOMC members, highlighting uncertainty over the central bank's next steps amid rising bond yields.