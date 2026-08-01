AfDB Calls for Stronger Regional Integration Across West Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for stronger regional integration and greater investment across West Africa, saying better infrastructure, stronger financial systems and closer economic cooperation are essential to building a more competitive and resilient continent.

Speaking on behalf of AfDB President Dr Sidi Ould Tah at the 69th ECOWAS Summit in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Acting Vice President Abdul Kamara said Africa needs new ways to mobilise capital to finance large-scale infrastructure, industrial development and regional connectivity projects that can drive long-term economic growth.

A key part of that strategy is the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD), created through the Abidjan Consensus in April 2026 and later approved by the Bank Group's Board. The initiative focuses on mobilising domestic savings, strengthening African capital markets, lowering investment risks and directing more African resources into productive sectors that support industrialisation and regional integration.

Regional projects strengthen trade and connectivity

The Bank is already backing regional transformation through a multinational investment portfolio worth about $3.72 billion across West Africa. Major projects include the Trans-Gambia Corridor, the Senegal-Mauritania Rosso Bridge and the Côte d'Ivoire-Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea electricity interconnection project, all designed to improve transport links, increase trade and expand economic opportunities across borders.

These investments are intended to create stronger regional markets while helping countries improve infrastructure that supports businesses, communities and long-term development.

Water project brings lasting benefits to Freetown

During the summit, Kamara visited the upgraded Babadorie Raw Water Storage Facility in Sierra Leone, which was rehabilitated under the Bank-supported WASH and Aquatic Environment Revamping Project. The $7.79 million investment increased Freetown's raw water storage capacity from 60,000 cubic metres to 132,000 cubic metres, improving water security for around 90,000 people.

The project restored reservoirs, upgraded transmission pipelines and improved the reliability of the city's water supply system. Kamara said development finance delivers meaningful results only when governments remain committed to completing projects that improve people's daily lives. He praised the Government of Sierra Leone and the Guma Valley Water Company for successfully implementing the project and noted that the expanded storage would help reduce recurring dry-season water shortages.

Focus shifts to expanding water treatment capacity

Kamara said the next priority is increasing water treatment capacity so the larger storage system can operate at its full potential. The AfDB has asked its Sierra Leone Country Office to work with project authorities to identify additional investment opportunities during the upcoming project review.

Guma Valley Water Company Managing Director Mariwan Kallon welcomed the project, saying stronger treatment facilities are now needed to maximise the benefits of the expanded storage network. Community leader Joseph S. Bangura, Headman of Regent Village, described the investment as life-changing, saying improved access to safe water would benefit surrounding communities for years to come.

The project also created 777 construction jobs, including 117 positions for women, delivering both economic opportunities and stronger public infrastructure while supporting the region's broader development goals.