Blue Dart Delivers Robust Q1 FY27 Performance; Revenue Climbs to ₹1,658 Crore, PAT Up 85%

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution logistics company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, following a meeting of its Board of Directors in Mumbai.

The Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹1,658 crore compared to ₹1,442 crore in Q1FY26. Profit After Tax for the quarter stood at ₹87 crore, reflecting disciplined execution and operational resilience despite a challenging external environment and higher operating costs. During the quarter, Blue Dart continued to leverage its integrated air and ground network, extensive domestic reach and technology-enabled operations to deliver reliable, time-definite logistics solutions across industries. Its focus on service quality, network efficiency and customer-centric innovation enabled the Company to maintain business momentum while navigating evolving market conditions.

Commenting on the results, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said: "Our Q1 FY27 performance reflects focused execution, disciplined network management and continued customer confidence in the Blue Dart brand. Despite a challenging operating environment and higher operating costs, we delivered a strong profit growth while maintaining our commitment to reliability, speed and service excellence. We remain focused on improving productivity, strengthening our integrated air and ground network, accelerating digital enablement and investing in sustainable, future-ready capabilities that create long-term value for all our stakeholders." During the quarter, the Company received the Excellence in Last Mile & Distribution Efficiency Award at the CII Logistics Colloquium 2026. It was also certified as a Great Place to Work® for the sixteenth time and recognised as the Best Organisation for Women 2026 for the fifth time at the ET Now Best Organisations for Women Awards.

Looking ahead, Blue Dart will remain focused on strengthening its network, enhancing operational productivity and advancing customer-centric digital solutions. Backed by its integrated infrastructure, trusted brand and strong execution capabilities, the Company is well positioned to support business continuity and growth across India's evolving logistics landscape. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)