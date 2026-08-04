Japan to use $153 million in reserve funds for Kumamoto quake relief

‌Japan's Cabinet ​has ‌approved the use of 24.2 ‌billion yen ($153 ‌million) in reserve ⁠funds ​for relief ⁠following the Kumamoto ⁠earthquake a ​week ago, ⁠Chief Cabinet Secretary ⁠Minoru ​Kihara said ⁠on Tuesday.

($1 = 157.6600 ⁠yen)