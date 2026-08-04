Japan to use $153 million in reserve funds for Kumamoto quake relief
Japan's Cabinet has approved 24.2 billion yen ($153 million) in reserve funds for relief efforts following the Kumamoto earthquake.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Cabinet has approved the use of 24.2 billion yen ($153 million) in reserve funds for relief following the Kumamoto earthquake a week ago, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Tuesday.
($1 = 157.6600 yen)
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