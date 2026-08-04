Warehouse facility hit by drones near Russia's St Petersburg, governor says

​A warehouse ‌facility has ​been hit by drones ‌near Russia's second-biggest city, St Petersburg, regional governor ‌Alexander Drozdenko said on ‌Telegram on Tuesday.

He did not provide the name ⁠of ​the ⁠facility. Neighbouring Finland, a European ⁠Union and NATO member, ​has established a temporary aviation ⁠restriction area in ⁠the ​eastern Gulf of Finland, its Defence ⁠Forces said on X.