Warehouse facility hit by drones near Russia's St Petersburg, governor says

A warehouse facility near St Petersburg, Russia, was targeted by drones, prompting Finland to establish a temporary aviation restriction area in the eastern Gulf of Finland.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 08:34 IST
Warehouse facility hit by drones near Russia's St Petersburg, governor says
Alexander Drozdenko
  • Country:
  • Russia

​A warehouse ‌facility has ​been hit by drones ‌near Russia's second-biggest city, St Petersburg, regional governor ‌Alexander Drozdenko said on ‌Telegram on Tuesday.

He did not provide the name ⁠of ​the ⁠facility. Neighbouring Finland, a European ⁠Union and NATO member, ​has established a temporary aviation ⁠restriction area in ⁠the ​eastern Gulf of Finland, its Defence ⁠Forces said on X.

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