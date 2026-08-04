Iran seeks control over inbound Hormuz route, senior Iranian source says

​Iran wants ​control over ‌inbound shipping through ​the Strait of Hormuz and ‌visibility over outbound traffic, with the ability to intervene if necessary, under a ‌plan being discussed with Oman ‌to reopen the strategic waterway, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on ⁠Tuesday.

The ​source, ⁠who is involved in the talks, ⁠said this is "the general idea currently being ​discussed", and specified that the outbound ⁠lane would follow a route between ⁠Iran ​and Oman, with exit clearance granted through Oman after ⁠notifying Iran.

"Tehran is unlikely to change ⁠its ⁠position," the source added.