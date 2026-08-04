Shipping traffic at key Gulf waterways little changed on uncertain peace talks

Shipping traffic at the key Gulf ​waterways of Bab el-Mandeb and Strait ​of Hormuz held largely unchanged ‌at the ​start of the week, shipping data showed, as the progress of talks between the United States and Iran ‌remained ambiguous. Twenty vessels — 12 tankers and eight bulk carriers — passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Monday, Kpler shipping data showed, steady from the previous day.

Of these 20 crossings, ‌there were a total of 12 exits and eight entries, mostly with their ‌transponders on. Any progress in U.S.-Iran talks appeared to be uncertain. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that no negotiations with the U.S. were taking place and no meetings were scheduled.

This ⁠came ​after U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump said on Sunday he was holding off on new attacks on Iran pending ongoing ⁠talks to end their war and to settle claims over the control of the Strait of ​Hormuz. Traffic remained largely slow at Hormuz, with six vessels —three tankers and three ⁠bulk carriers — transiting the strait on Monday, down from seven on the previous day, according to Kpler ⁠data.

These ​six vessels included five entries and one exit, all via the Iranian shipping route. Some vessels may still be sailing with their transponders turned off, which are ⁠not considered in the counts.

The risk of vessel attacks kept shipping sentiment cautious at ⁠the key waterways, ⁠prompting some Saudi-flagged supertankers to change course in the Gulf of Aden and divert to southern Africa amid threats by Yemen's ‌Houthi movement ‌to target Saudi shipping.