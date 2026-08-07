Oil Companies Assure Fuel Quality Amid Contamination Claims

In response to recent allegations of moisture and chloride contamination in E20 petrol, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have undertaken a comprehensive nationwide examination of the EBMS supply chain. Their findings assert that the fuel's quality is well within the prescribed legal limits, based on detailed, randomized testing methods.

OMCs emphasize their commitment to fuel quality as a top priority. They assure consumers that any potential issues affecting vehicle performance or consumer trust are swiftly addressed using scientific tests and remedial actions. The Government of India's rigorous chloride specifications for ethanol used in petrol blending and high-frequency monitoring ensure compliance throughout the supply chain.

The OMCs have enhanced their surveillance protocols, increasing the frequency of water-ingress and density tests at retail outlets to up to 12 times daily. Mobile fuel testing labs have been introduced, and independent validation of test outcomes is carried out to maintain top-quality standards. This rigorous approach confirms the excellence of India's fuel quality safeguards.

Additional analysis of petrol samples from various refineries shows chloride levels below 1 ppm, affirming the efficacy of India's refining processes. Ethanol from distilleries, crucial for petrol blending, also consistently meets stringent specifications. A task force tested samples from 80 distilleries, all showing less than 3 ppm chloride levels.

The OMCs report that depot and truck samples of E20 petrol conform to prescribed quality standards, with extensive tests ensuring chloride levels remain below 3 ppm. Although some isolated incidents of elevated chloride were detected, corrective measures swiftly addressed these issues, ensuring resumed compliance.

Regular inspections of underground storage tanks at retail outlets have revealed no water ingress, reinforcing OMCs' dedication to superior fuel quality. They reassure consumers that E20 petrol, distributed through the OMC network, meets quality standards and is protected by vigilant quality monitoring throughout the supply chain.