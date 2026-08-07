Wall Street Rally: Unexpected Job Losses Boost Stocks to Record Highs

Wall Street's main indexes were headed for a strong weekly finish this Friday following surprising job losses in the U.S. economy, alleviating fears of an impending interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported a drop of 23,000 in nonfarm payrolls for July, well below the anticipated 80,000 additions.

This unexpected downturn in hiring has traders adjusting their expectations, with the likelihood of a September rate hike now reduced to about 20% from a previous 55%. Under Chair Kevin Warsh, the focus is on vital economic data as the Federal Reserve remains tight-lipped on future monetary policy.

Despite a traditionally slow July for payrolls, robust earnings in various sectors, especially technology and consumer discretionary, have pushed the Dow and S&P 500 to new record highs. SpaceX and Atlassian were notable performers among a generally rising stock landscape, while chip stocks faced significant fluctuations.