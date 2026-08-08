Workers Strike at BHP’s Port Hedland: A Historic Industrial Action

In a significant industrial move, workers at BHP's Port Hedland have embarked on a planned two-day strike, the first of its kind in over 20 years at the globe's leading iron-ore export hub.

A total of around 150 workers initiated the strike on Saturday, enacting a ship-loading ban followed by a full-day work stoppage on Sunday. Steve McCartney, a prominent union leader, confirmed the action is backed by three unions representing a part of BHP's workforce.

BHP, which processes $80 million worth of iron ore daily, remains engaged in negotiations with the Combined BHP Ports Unions. Despite claims of progress in recent talks, the unions decided to proceed with the action as they strive for a fair agreement amid surging living costs.