IBM and MIT Bengaluru Launch AI Lab to Democratize Advanced Computing

Bengaluru, Karnataka: In a significant collaboration, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) Bengaluru has partnered with IBM to unveil the IBM-MIT AI Lab at its Bengaluru campus. The initiative aims to democratize Artificial Intelligence (AI) access by providing state-of-the-art computing resources and research infrastructure to students, researchers, and institutions across India.

The inauguration, attended by prominent figures including Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan of MAHE and Nisha Gopinath of IBM, marks a milestone in enhancing AI research capabilities. The lab, powered by advanced GPU-enabled infrastructure, will support research in fields such as machine learning, deep learning, and cybersecurity, while offering training and collaboration opportunities.

Beyond fostering cutting-edge research, the AI Lab serves as a hub bridging academia and industry. It supports interdisciplinary projects, startups, and IBM SkillsBuild initiatives, aiming to create an inclusive AI education environment. As India's AI landscape evolves, this partnership strives to equip the next generation with essential digital skills.