IBM and MIT Bengaluru Launch AI Lab to Democratize Advanced Computing

MIT Bengaluru, in collaboration with IBM, inaugurates the IBM-MIT AI Lab to facilitate AI research and digital skilling. The lab offers high-performance computing resources, supporting innovation, interdisciplinary projects, and AI education. It aims to bridge academia-industry gaps and empower students with industry-relevant skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:12 IST
IBM and MIT Bengaluru Launch AI Lab to Democratize Advanced Computing
MAHE-IBM inaugurated the AI Lab in Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru, Karnataka: In a significant collaboration, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) Bengaluru has partnered with IBM to unveil the IBM-MIT AI Lab at its Bengaluru campus. The initiative aims to democratize Artificial Intelligence (AI) access by providing state-of-the-art computing resources and research infrastructure to students, researchers, and institutions across India.

The inauguration, attended by prominent figures including Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan of MAHE and Nisha Gopinath of IBM, marks a milestone in enhancing AI research capabilities. The lab, powered by advanced GPU-enabled infrastructure, will support research in fields such as machine learning, deep learning, and cybersecurity, while offering training and collaboration opportunities.

Beyond fostering cutting-edge research, the AI Lab serves as a hub bridging academia and industry. It supports interdisciplinary projects, startups, and IBM SkillsBuild initiatives, aiming to create an inclusive AI education environment. As India's AI landscape evolves, this partnership strives to equip the next generation with essential digital skills.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

Russia
2
GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

United States
3
Young Entrepreneurs Shaping Fashion and Eyewear Markets

Young Entrepreneurs Shaping Fashion and Eyewear Markets

Global
4
Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Lebanon

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026