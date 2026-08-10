Axis Direct Report: Macro Trends, Crude Prices, and Their Impact on Indian Equities

An Axis Direct report highlights improving macroeconomic conditions as a support to corporate earnings and equity markets in the medium term. However, the report warns of the potential hindrance posed by rising crude prices and geopolitical tensions, which could lead to the Nifty 50 falling to approximately 23,030 by December 2026.

The report emphasizes the shift in investor focus from macroeconomic issues to corporate fundamentals, with Q1FY27 earnings identified as a critical catalyst for equity markets. It notes that management commentary on demand, pricing, margin sustainability, and exports will be under scrutiny.

Concerns loom over the impact of geopolitical conflicts on Brent crude prices, which could drive India's current account deficit above 3.5% of GDP, hampering the RBI's rate-cutting ability. Simultaneously, adverse weather conditions and elevated raw material costs pose challenges, particularly for sectors like FMCG and Paints. Despite these hurdles, the report maintains an optimistic stance on Indian equities, favoring sectors with robust domestic earnings and sustainable growth.