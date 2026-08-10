Tremors Rock Bogotá: Morning Earthquake Stirs Colombia

On Monday, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Choco province on Colombia's Pacific coast. The tremor was strongly felt in Bogotá and reached as far as the Venezuelan border. The seismic event generated notable attention, with reports from witnesses across affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:16 IST
Tremors Rock Bogotá: Morning Earthquake Stirs Colombia
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A powerful earthquake rattled Bogotá on Monday morning, leaving residents in Colombia's capital city on edge.

The seismic event, measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale, had its epicenter in the Choco province, as confirmed by the Colombian geological service.

Witnesses reported feeling tremors as far away as the border with Venezuela, highlighting the extensive reach and impact of this natural occurrence.

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