Tremors Rock Bogotá: Morning Earthquake Stirs Colombia
On Monday, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Choco province on Colombia's Pacific coast. The tremor was strongly felt in Bogotá and reached as far as the Venezuelan border. The seismic event generated notable attention, with reports from witnesses across affected areas.
- Country:
- Colombia
A powerful earthquake rattled Bogotá on Monday morning, leaving residents in Colombia's capital city on edge.
The seismic event, measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale, had its epicenter in the Choco province, as confirmed by the Colombian geological service.
Witnesses reported feeling tremors as far away as the border with Venezuela, highlighting the extensive reach and impact of this natural occurrence.