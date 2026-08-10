Bollywood and Cairo Collide: '7 Dogs' Action Spectacle Set for India Release

Bollywood titans Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are joining Egyptian stars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz for an international cinematic experience with the action-packed film '7 Dogs'. Supported by Sela Studios and the General Entertainment Authority, this movie is set to arrive in Indian cinemas on August 21.

Announcing the release, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share its trailer, igniting excitement among fans. Directed by the acclaimed duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for their work on the 'Bad Boys' series, '7 Dogs' is crafted with input from renowned creatives including Turki Alalshikh.

'7 Dogs' represents a significant global collaboration, showcasing talents from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood, and the Middle East. Its action sequences, developed by 87Eleven, promise thrilling visuals. Directors El Arbi and Fallah emphasize the film's international essence, highlighting its powerful cast of global stars like Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito.