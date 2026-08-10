Glam Beat 2.0: Mumbai's Spectacular Fusion of Fashion and Talent

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: KVK Entertainment made headlines with its stunning Glam Beat 2.0 event, a dynamic fusion of fashion, music, and burgeoning talent, hosted by Mrs. Kakali Bhattacharya and Vinod Meghani at The Lalit, Andheri East, Mumbai. The gathering attracted notable figures from entertainment and fashion, solidifying its status as a major highlight in Mumbai's social calendar.

The evening was elevated by the presence of an elite panel, including Mr. Amit Kumar Ganguly, Mrs. Neelam Kothari, Ms. Archana Gautam, Mrs. Mehjabeen Khan, Mrs. Nandita Puri, Miss Shanaya Jumbani, and Mr. Surendra Singh. They commended the aspiring participants, celebrating their creativity, confidence, and unique talents. Spectacular runway moments and electrifying performances highlighted the event's commitment to blending style and opportunity, offering a prime stage for new talents.

In her address, host Mrs. Kakali Bhattacharya emphasized the ethos of Glam Beat 2.0 as a celebration of dreams and individuality. She expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests and envisioned the platform's continued role in offering larger opportunities for emerging artists and models to shine. Revered by celebrities, Glam Beat 2.0 concluded with accolades for KVK Entertainment's role in fostering new talent and delivering a world-class entertainment experience, inspiring future generations of fashion and performance enthusiasts.