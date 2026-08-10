Colossal Quake Shakes Colombia
A significant 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Colombia on Monday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake was recorded at a depth of 115 kilometers, causing concern for the region's safety and infrastructure. Authorities are assessing the impact and potential aftershocks.
- Country:
- Colombia
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked Colombia on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The colossal tremor was registered at a depth of 115 kilometers, raising alarms about possible damage and aftershocks.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, assessing the earthquake's impact on communities and infrastructure.