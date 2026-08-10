Colossal Quake Shakes Colombia

A significant 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Colombia on Monday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake was recorded at a depth of 115 kilometers, causing concern for the region's safety and infrastructure. Authorities are assessing the impact and potential aftershocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:15 IST
Colossal Quake Shakes Colombia
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked Colombia on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The colossal tremor was registered at a depth of 115 kilometers, raising alarms about possible damage and aftershocks.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, assessing the earthquake's impact on communities and infrastructure.

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