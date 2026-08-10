Drone Attack Claims Lives of Seven Uzbek Citizens in Tatarstan

A drone attack in Russia's Tatarstan region resulted in the deaths of seven Uzbek citizens, amid broader casualties and injuries. The incident underscores Uzbekistan's diplomatic navigation between Russia and Ukraine, balancing economic ties with Russia and support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:47 IST
Drone Attack Claims Lives of Seven Uzbek Citizens in Tatarstan
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  • Country:
  • Russia

In a tragic turn of events, seven citizens from Uzbekistan were killed in a drone strike in Russia’s Tatarstan region, as reported by the Uzbek consulate in Kazan. The consulate refrained from providing further immediate details regarding the identities of the victims.

The attack, which targeted industrial and civilian areas in Nizhnekamsk, was part of a broader assault that claimed at least 13 lives, including that of a child, and left 39 others injured, according to local authorities. This incident highlights the precarious position of Uzbek migrants in Russia, estimated to number between two to three million, who significantly contribute to Uzbekistan's economy through remittances.

Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s most populous nation, continues to tread carefully on the diplomatic front regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict. It manages a delicate balance by maintaining robust relations with Russia while consistently expressing support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

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