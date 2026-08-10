In a tragic turn of events, seven citizens from Uzbekistan were killed in a drone strike in Russia’s Tatarstan region, as reported by the Uzbek consulate in Kazan. The consulate refrained from providing further immediate details regarding the identities of the victims.

The attack, which targeted industrial and civilian areas in Nizhnekamsk, was part of a broader assault that claimed at least 13 lives, including that of a child, and left 39 others injured, according to local authorities. This incident highlights the precarious position of Uzbek migrants in Russia, estimated to number between two to three million, who significantly contribute to Uzbekistan's economy through remittances.

Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s most populous nation, continues to tread carefully on the diplomatic front regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict. It manages a delicate balance by maintaining robust relations with Russia while consistently expressing support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.