Protesters Clash with Police in Ranchi Amid Recruitment Exam Controversy
In Ranchi, JPSC-JSSC aspirants led by Devendra Nath Mahato protested against alleged exam irregularities. Despite a hunger strike and 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, no government talks have occurred. Clashes with police ensued, as protestors maintained demands for exam cancellations and investigations into the process.
- Country:
- India
Amid allegations of irregularities in state recruitment examinations, thousands of aspirants participating in the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi have heightened tensions. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, on hunger strike for nine days, claimed that no government official has met with protesters to discuss their grievances.
The protest, organized by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha, highlighted serious concerns about the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission examinations. Aspirants are demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into suspected irregularities, and significant reforms to the recruitment process. The march saw violent clashes between youth protesters and police, who deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.
Mahato criticized the government's methods, stating that authorities are attempting to silence students' demands forcefully. Addressing supporters, he urged persistence, declaring the agitation a widespread movement that would persist until their demands were acknowledged. Meanwhile, fellow student leader Ravindra Paswan called for a peaceful protest and underscored the need to identify disruptive elements. Raised voices and police restraint characterized the protests, marred by barricade damages and stone-throwing incidents.
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