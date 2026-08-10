Libyan Central Bank Governor Naji Issa Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Naji Issa, Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, has officially resigned, as confirmed by documents obtained by Reuters. The resignation notices, addressed to Libya's two rival legislative bodies, offer no specific reasons, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The documents, dated August 9, were verified as authentic by Issa, who refrained from disclosing further details. The resignation arrives amidst Libya's enduring political fragmentation, split between east and west factions following the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

Issa assumed his role in 2024 to mend the rift over CBL leadership caused by western attempts to replace former governor Sadiq al-Kabir. This change aggravated tensions, significantly affecting Libya's oil production and economic stability.