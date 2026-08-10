Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

A devastating drone strike occurred in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, leading to the tragic loss of nine lives. The incident, which targeted a hostel, was reported by Russian news agency RIA.

According to the region's press office, the attack claimed the lives of individuals who were present at the site during the strike.

The Uzbek consulate in Kazan confirmed that seven of the victims were Uzbek nationals, sparking outrage and mourning in their home country.