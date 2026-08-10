Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

A drone strike in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, most of whom were in a hostel. The Uzbek consulate confirmed that seven of the victims were Uzbek citizens. The attack, reported by the RIA news agency, highlights escalating tensions and the tragic aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:13 IST
Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A devastating drone strike occurred in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, leading to the tragic loss of nine lives. The incident, which targeted a hostel, was reported by Russian news agency RIA.

According to the region's press office, the attack claimed the lives of individuals who were present at the site during the strike.

The Uzbek consulate in Kazan confirmed that seven of the victims were Uzbek nationals, sparking outrage and mourning in their home country.

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