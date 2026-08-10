GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen might withdraw his $56 billion bid for eBay in favor of a strategic partnership, which could allow for joint ventures leveraging GameStop's retail locations. The potential deal aims to boost both companies' market share in trading cards and collectibles despite differing business models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:11 IST
GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic shift, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is reportedly rethinking a massive $56 billion bid for eBay, potentially opting for a partnership instead. Bloomberg News cites sources familiar with the situation, highlighting a move that could forge new opportunities for both companies.

Cohen's alternate plan focuses on leveraging GameStop's extensive retail footprint to benefit eBay, enhancing market reach in lucrative sectors like trading cards and collectibles. In return, GameStop would request seats on eBay's board, focusing on shared growth despite contrasting business models.

Market reactions were mixed, with GameStop shares rising slightly while eBay's fell. Initial skepticism about the acquisition's feasibility was based on GameStop's smaller market value and its reliance on debt for financing. As Cohen explores various options, the business world watches closely for further developments.

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