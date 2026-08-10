GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

In a strategic shift, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is reportedly rethinking a massive $56 billion bid for eBay, potentially opting for a partnership instead. Bloomberg News cites sources familiar with the situation, highlighting a move that could forge new opportunities for both companies.

Cohen's alternate plan focuses on leveraging GameStop's extensive retail footprint to benefit eBay, enhancing market reach in lucrative sectors like trading cards and collectibles. In return, GameStop would request seats on eBay's board, focusing on shared growth despite contrasting business models.

Market reactions were mixed, with GameStop shares rising slightly while eBay's fell. Initial skepticism about the acquisition's feasibility was based on GameStop's smaller market value and its reliance on debt for financing. As Cohen explores various options, the business world watches closely for further developments.