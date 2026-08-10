Young Entrepreneurs Shaping Fashion and Eyewear Markets

In Mumbai, two young entrepreneurs, Arjun Phoolka and Saachi Pasari, are making waves in the fashion and eyewear industries. Their innovative labels, Ollo and Hangover, target neglected market segments and reflect each founder's unique vision. Both are still in school, but their business success challenges traditional age norms.

Saachi Pasari, at just 18, founded Hangover, a luxury party-wear label renowned for its limited monthly drops of hand-embroidered pieces. Eschewing fleeting trends, Pasari opts for designs she genuinely loves and believes resonate with others for their intrinsic value rather than temporary popularity.

Similarly, 17-year-old Arjun Phoolka's eyewear brand Ollo targets a significant gap in the Indian market. Unlike traditional models, Ollo offers high-quality eyewear at accessible prices, crafted from materials like acetate and titanium. Both founders exemplify the power of determination, proving that credibility is earned through execution rather than age.