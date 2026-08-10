Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipation

Wall Street's primary indexes opened with little fluctuation on Monday as investors remained cautious amid Middle Eastern developments that might impact the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding to the market's tension, the week ahead brings a series of crucial inflation data and corporate earnings reports that could sway investor sentiment significantly.

In the opening trades, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.07% to 54072.66 points. In contrast, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite experienced slight declines, falling 0.08% to 7751.74 and 0.04% to 26680.444, respectively.