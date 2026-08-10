SARB Opens 2027 Bursary Applications for Aspiring Economists

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has opened applications for its 2027 external bursary programme, giving aspiring economists from disadvantaged backgrounds an opportunity to receive financial support for their undergraduate studies. The programme is intended for students who will enter their first year of university in the 2027 academic year, with applications closing on September 30, 2026.

The bursaries form part of SARB's efforts to address South Africa's shortage of specialised skills while making higher education more accessible to students who may struggle to fund their studies. The central bank makes a number of external scholarships and bursaries available each year under its corporate social initiatives and External Bursary Scheme.

Economics Students Can Apply for Financial Support

SARB's Economic Research Department, working with the SARB Academy, is inviting prospective undergraduate students interested in economics-related qualifications to apply for the competitive bursaries. Eligible fields include economics, economics and econometrics, economics and mathematical statistics, and economic science.

Applicants need provisional acceptance into an undergraduate degree in economics at a recognised institution. Proof of acceptance, including a student number, must be provided with the application along with examination results and other required supporting documents.

Applicants Need Strong Mathematics and Academic Results

Academic performance forms an important part of the selection criteria, with applicants required to have an average pass mark of at least 70% in their current year of study. Candidates should also have a good command of English and must have achieved 70% or above in Mathematics.

The opportunity is available to applicants younger than 30 who can demonstrate financial need, meaning they would be unable to afford university studies without bursary assistance. These requirements allow the programme to focus financial support on academically capable students who may otherwise face difficulty accessing higher education.

September 30 Deadline Set for 2027 Applications

Students applying for the bursary need to use the promo code SARBERD27 when completing their applications. Applications can be submitted online through the SARB bursary application platform or emailed to sarbbursary@ttibursaries.co.za.

Those choosing postal submission can send their applications to Dimpho Nkoana, POSTNET Suite 101, Private Bag X153, Bryanston, 2021. Applicants should make sure all supporting documents are included before submission, as incomplete information could affect consideration of their application.

Shortlisted Candidates May Be Called for Interviews

Potential external bursary recipients will need to make themselves available for interviews as part of the selection process. Candidates who successfully secure funding will also be required to enter into an agreement with the South African Reserve Bank.

For students planning to build careers in economics and related quantitative fields, the bursary provides a route to university education while supporting the development of skills needed within South Africa's economy and financial sector. Prospective students who meet the academic, age and financial requirements have until Wednesday, September 30, 2026, to submit their applications.