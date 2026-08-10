Navy Chief Krishna Swaminathan Begins Four-Day Mauritius Visit

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has begun a four-day official visit to Mauritius, with maritime security, defence cooperation and capacity building forming key areas of discussion as India looks to deepen its naval partnership with the strategically important Indian Ocean nation.

The visit, scheduled from August 10 to 13, 2026, will include interactions with senior leaders of the Mauritian government and discussions covering areas of mutual interest. It is Admiral Swaminathan's visit to Mauritius after assuming charge as Chief of the Naval Staff and reflects the importance India places on its defence and maritime relationship with the country.

Maritime Security and Defence Cooperation on Agenda

Admiral Swaminathan's engagements in Mauritius will cover maritime security, military cooperation, capacity building and the broader defence relationship between the two countries. The discussions are expected to strengthen working-level connections between the Indian Navy and Mauritius while supporting closer coordination across the maritime domain.

India considers Mauritius an important partner in the Indian Ocean Region, where maritime security involves challenges ranging from protecting sea lanes and monitoring vast stretches of ocean to strengthening the capabilities of countries responsible for securing their territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zones.

Indian Navy and Mauritius Maintain Regular Cooperation

India and Mauritius already share extensive maritime ties, with the Indian Navy regularly working with the Mauritius National Coast Guard through training exchanges and operational engagements. Joint Exclusive Economic Zone surveillance, port visits and hydrographic surveys are among the activities that have built practical cooperation between the two sides.

These engagements allow personnel to work together at an operational level while sharing expertise and building capabilities required for maritime surveillance and security. The relationship also extends beyond bilateral activities, with both countries participating in multilateral forums and regional initiatives focused on cooperation across the Indian Ocean.

Mauritius Joins Major Indian Navy Initiatives

Mauritius has regularly participated in several initiatives associated with the Indian Navy, including the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, International Fleet Review and Goa Maritime Conclave. Its engagement also extends to IOS SAGAR and Exercise AIKEYME, reflecting the breadth of maritime interaction between the two countries.

The partnership is closely linked with the vision of MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, which places emphasis on collaborative approaches to security, development and stability across the wider maritime neighbourhood.

Visit Reinforces India-Mauritius Strategic Partnership

Admiral Swaminathan's visit comes against the backdrop of a relationship shaped by sustained naval engagement, geographic proximity in the Indian Ocean and shared interests in keeping the region secure and stable. Regular training, surveillance activities and institutional exchanges have created multiple channels through which both countries can strengthen their maritime capabilities.

The four-day engagement also reinforces India's focus on working closely with Mauritius on regional security and military cooperation, while building on a partnership based on mutual trust and shared interests in the Indian Ocean Region.