FIFA's Leadership Turmoil Intensifies Amid Infantino's Controversial Plan Collapse

FIFA has issued a strong warning against what it sees as an organized attempt to undermine President Gianni Infantino's leadership. The international football body insists that any challenges to Infantino must comply with its statutes and democratic procedures.

The tensions arose after Infantino's proposal to monetize a portion of World Cup commercial rights fell through, drawing criticism from UEFA and prompting calls for his resignation. However, Infantino continues to enjoy backing from numerous FIFA members, as reaffirmed during a crisis meeting in Morocco.

Despite UEFA's loss of confidence in Infantino, support remains robust in other regions, with African and South American football bodies expressing unwavering loyalty. These developments occur as scandals involving past financial dealings are being brought to light, further complicating Infantino's standing.